BILSKY--Herbert, on March 16 at age 97, of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Husband of the late Barbara Bilsky. Father to Steven Bilsky (Betsy Kohler) and Joan Williams, grandfather to David and Daniel Bilsky and John Williams and great-grandfather (great- dad) to Liam. Graduate of CCNY and Columbia a Mechanical Engineer who held the first patent for rechargeable batteries and whose work contributed to deep space missions. Funeral services and burial were March 18 at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. For info: orlandsmemorialchapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 18, 2020