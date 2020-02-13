COGAN--Herbert J. The passing of Herbert J. Cogan is mourned by his family, friends, and colleagues. Born in Brooklyn in 1920, Herbert graduated from Cornell University in 1941. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, he developed a career as an investment counselor. He later studied psychology and practiced psychotherapy as a member of IPTAR (Institute for Psychoanalytic Training and Research). Herbert was the beloved husband of Patra Cogan, father of Daniel Cogan-Drew, grandfather of Leo and Thomas.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 13, 2020