HERBERT EDLIS
EDLIS--Herbert E., MD, died October 26, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Vienna in 1937, he escaped Nazi Germany with his family in March, 1941. He graduated from Queens College and Albert Einstein School of Medicine, later specializing in medical oncology. A gifted and dedicated physician, he worked at the Veteran's Administration Hospital, Bronx, NY for over 45 years. His passionate commitment to medical science and devotion to his patients were exceptional. He was an ardent supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. Fiercely loving and protective of his friends and family, he will be deeply missed by his wife Marian Wassner, his nieces Anna Motz, Susan and Joan Edlis, and other family, including Hannah, Joshua, and Nigel Warburton, Gael Neeson, and Trudy Wassner.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
