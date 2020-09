Or Copy this URL to Share

FEINBERG--Herbert. Appeal of Conscience Foundation mourns the death of Herbert Feinberg, humanitarian and supporter of our global interfaith work on behalf of religious freedom and human rights. To his wife and partner, Sandi, and the entire family our condolences.





