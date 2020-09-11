FEINBERG--Herbert. Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrates the life and mourns the passing of Herbert Feinberg, who, with his wife, Sandi, was a steadfast advocate of the Interventional Cardiology and Heart Valve Center. Herb was a kind, humble and gentle friend whose sense of purpose has helped countless cardiac patients and their families - he will be sorely missed, but the positive impact of his giving will continue to be felt. We offer our condolences to the extended Feinberg family. Allan Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Seymour, Paul and Gloria Milstein Division of Cardiology Martin B. Leon, M.D. Director, Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University Irving Medical Center





