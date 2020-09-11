1/
HERBERT FEINBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FEINBERG--Herbert. Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrates the life and mourns the passing of Herbert Feinberg, who, with his wife, Sandi, was a steadfast advocate of the Interventional Cardiology and Heart Valve Center. Herb was a kind, humble and gentle friend whose sense of purpose has helped countless cardiac patients and their families - he will be sorely missed, but the positive impact of his giving will continue to be felt. We offer our condolences to the extended Feinberg family. Allan Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Seymour, Paul and Gloria Milstein Division of Cardiology Martin B. Leon, M.D. Director, Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University Irving Medical Center


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved