FEINBERG--Herbert. NewYork-Presbyterian conveys our deepest compassion to the family of Herbert Feinberg, a dedicated supporter and wonderful friend. Aside from being marvelously successful in business, he was a delightful philanthropist. He established the Herbert and Sandi Feinberg Interventional Cardiology and Heart Valve Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/ Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He also established the Herbert Feinberg Family Foundation for his family to carry on with his mission. Herb was the most lovable friend who cared about everybody. He took his children and grandchildren all over the world. He had a great partner in his beautiful wife of 31 years, Sandi, and loved deeply his sons, Mark and Harry; daughters, Candice and Tara Lipton; and his grandchildren, Alexandra, Michele, Holden, Landon, Piper, Noah and Walker; and his two great-grandchildren. He tragically was predeceased by one son, Michael. Herbert and Sandi were the most unique and special couple - full of life, always looking for a way to make everything they did fun for everyone. He succeeded beautifully with Sandi's critical collaboration. We are all saddened by his loss and will cherish the memories of him, including his joy for such attractions as pastrami sandwiches, penny candy and traveling around the world. His concern for helping others extended to many health issues, such as the problem of shingles, a condition given too little attention. We thank the Feinberg family for their support and for their uniquely charming friendship and relationship. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren. Herbert Pardes, M.D., Executive Vice Chair, NewYork-Presbyterian





