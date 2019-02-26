FEUERSTEIN--Herbert, 91, of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on February 24, 2019. Herb was born in Vienna, Austria to David and Eva Feuerstein on December 22, 1927 and is a Holocaust survivor. At the age of 11, he was separated from his family via a Rothschild Kinder Transport into France. After France fell, most of the children didn't survive, but Herb's parents managed to smuggle him into Switzerland at the age of 13. At 20, he immigrated to the United States, completed City College of New York, took a job at a food company for $35/week and later married the love of his life, Reggie. He founded Rema Foods, later sold it to a Fortune 500 company, then bought it back with his family, growing it to become The Food Import Group, one of the largest private companies in the food industry. Herb was Chairman of the Association of Food Industries, Chairman of Israel Bonds Northern New Jersey and President of the Congregation Gesher Shalom Fort Lee Jewish Community Center. He was famous for his sense of humor and fierce love of his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Reggie, children Robert (Shira) and Lisa (Gary), grandchildren Karen, David, Jacqueline and Valerie, nieces Gail (Andi) and Tina (Sammy). Funeral services will be held at Congregation Gesher Shalom, 1449 Anderson Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ on Tuesday, February 26th at 11am. Burial will follow at Cedar Park, Paramus. Memorial donations may be made to The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org For further information call (201)947-EDEN or www.edenmemorial.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019