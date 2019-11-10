FREEMAN--Herbert. (Herbie), 95, November 1, 2019, Tucson, AZ. A lifelong New Yorker, born in Brooklyn, an activist and vibrant presence on the Upper West Side for over 50 years. Predeceased by his wife, Irene (Miller), and his grandson Matthew. Survived by his three children: Joshua (Pat), Rebecca (Bill), and Amy, grandchildren Adam, Sonja and Andy, two great-grandchildren, companion Rita Delespara, many friends and others for whom he was a father or grandfather figure. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives or the magazine Jewish Currents.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019