GELBART--Herbert. The Oberman Companies is heartbroken to learn that Herbert Gelbart passed on February 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Herb was born on October 21, 1941. He is survived by Susan (Oberman), his devoted wife of 53 years, daughters Sharon Gramlich (Keith) and Marcia Gelbart, and grandsons, Jeffrey and Andrew Gramlich and Benjamin Gelbart. Herb was a true renaissance man, with a Ph.D. in History, he taught American History for nearly 40 years at Kingsborough Community College, while simultaneously conducting an illustrious career in the insurance business. He was an executive with the Oberman Companies, a regional insurance brokerage firm, for over 45 years, retiring in 2016.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT GELBART.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019