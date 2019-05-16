Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILDIN--Herbert. 1929-2019. Herbert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, respected throughout his community for his wisdom, kindness and sterling moral character. Born in Landsberg, Germany to Fanny and Abraham, he was forced to leave Germany in 1939 in the wake of the infamous Nazi pogrom Kristallnacht. His parents sent him and his sisters, Cele and Margaret to safety in Sweden. Herbert was loved and cared for by the Silow family in Falun for two years. In 1941, he and his sisters made a long journey to the United States, where they were admitted as refugees and were reunited with their parents in New York City. The Swedish phase of his childhood, and his subsequent reunion with the family who sheltered him, was documented in the film "The Starfish," directed by his grandson, Tyler Gildin, and released in 2019. Herbert served in the army during the Korean War and met and married his wife of 64 years, Gloria, before founding Satco Products with his brother-in- law, Louis Kaufman. Satco grew into an internationally known lighting company. He is survived by his beloved wife; his children, Mindy and Billy; his son-in-law, Marc and daughter-in-law, Melissa; his grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Hunter, Alex and Eric and his great-grandson, Brody. Published in The New York Times on May 16, 2019

