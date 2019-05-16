GILDIN--Herbert. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Herbert Gildin, beloved husband of Gloria. Herbert leaves behind a loving family to continue a tradition of philanthropy and Jewish values. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Gloria; his children, Mindy (Marc) Utay, and William (Melissa); to his grandchildren, Alex and Eric Utay, Ashley (Jonathan) Spitzer, Hunter, and Tyler (Zara); and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on May 16, 2019