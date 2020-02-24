Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT GOLDSMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GOLDSMITH--Herbert Martin. It is with great sadness that we mourn Herbert Goldsmith, who passed away on February 22nd, 2020, after a battle with lymphoma cancer. Born in New York on September 3rd, 1927 to Irving and Ethel Goldsmith. Herb grew up in Brooklyn with his beloved brother, Billy. He attended Lincoln High School and then went on to study at LIU following his service in the U.S. Army. In 1952 he married Dolores, who for 57 years was the love of his life. Together they raised three daughters, Gail, Michelle and Ileen. Herb was an inspired innovator and entrepreneur. He co-founded with his longtime partner, Ed Wachtel, the legendary Europe Craft Imports. Together they established the Members Only brand, which revolutionized men's fashion with its iconic Members Only jacket that became a global sensation along with its groundbreaking cause-related advertising campaign. Herb continued his philanthropy after his retirement. A lifelong lover and supporter of the Arts, Herb's other passion was Broadway. He produced and co-produced over 30 shows, four of which were nominated for Tony Awards. He won Tony's for "Glen Gary Glen Ross" and "The Two and Only". He was the author of the book "Only the Best Will Do!" which tells his life story. Herb will be greatly missed by his three daughters, sons-in-law, Jimmy, Bob, and Nate, grandchildren, Blayne, Eric, Sam, and Ivory, his current wife, Myrna and family, and his angel aide Karl. Family was his Number one priority, making Herb the best husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to travel and planned many wonderful family trips. He taught us that "life should be enjoyed each and every day." We miss him. He was a Special Person. Donations in his memory may be made to: Cohen's Children Hospital https://support.northwell.edu /cohen-childrens-donation. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, February 26th at Gutterman's 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, New York 11797. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

