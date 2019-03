Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT HENDIN. View Sign





HENDIN--Herbert, M.D. Suicide Prevention Initiatives mourns the death of our Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer, Herbert, Hendin, M.D. on February 17th, 2019 at the age of 92. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Dr. Hendin is renowned for his research into the psychosocial causes, meaning and treatment of suicide. The international impact of his work was underscored by his appointment as one of two United States advisors on suicide prevention for the World Health Organization. He graduated from and served on the faculty of the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry and subsequently founded and became CEO and Medical Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Dr. Hendin was a Professor of Psychiatry at NYU Medical College. As CEO and Medical Director of Suicide Prevention Initiatives, he has received numerous awards for his contributions to the treatment, prevention, and identification of those at acute risk. His studies of assisted suicide and euthanasia were cited by the US Supreme Court in its decision that there was no constitutional right to assisted suicide and euthanasia. He developed a short term psychodynamic treatment that was successful in treating the combat veterans of the Vietnam War who were at risk for suicide. This treatment project is ongoing and shows promise of being equally successful with veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Dr. Hendin is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine, his sons and daughters-in-law, Neil and IdaRose Hendin; and Erik and Jordan Hendin and their twins, his cherished grandchildren, Avery and Olivia. A memorial service is being planned. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close