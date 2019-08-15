HOBLER--Herbert W., age 96, died on August 10, 2019 in Skillman, NJ. Son of the late Atherton W. and Ruth W. Hobler, a longtime Princeton resident and New Jersey broadcaster, Herb was an active community volunteer in Princeton. He graduated from the Hill School and Princeton University, with the proud class of 1944. During World War II he was a navigator on B-29S flying missions over Japan, and President of the 9th Bomb Group Association for 14 years. Herb is survived by his four children, Randolph, Debbie, Nancy and Mary Hyson, six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. His wife of 73 years, Mary "Randy" Hobler, died in 2017.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 15, 2019