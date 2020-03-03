KASPER--Herbert, of New York passed away on March 1, 2020 after a long illness. Kasper was a world-renowned fashion designer and 1963 Coty Award winner. In 1970, Kasper was inducted into to the Coty Hall of Fame. He was also a discerning collector of fine art. Kasper was born in New York on December 12, 1926, the son of the late Samuel and Rose (Fogel) Kasper. He was the brother of the late Arnold Kasper, Francis Sobel, and Thelma Neuwirth. He was an Army Veteran of World War II and attended New York University, the Parsons School of Design and the Sorbonne. Kasper treasured his professional and personal relationships and was a kind and generous man. He leaves four nieces and a nephew. Donations in his memory may be sent to George Jackson Academy, 104 St. Mark's Place, NY, NY 10019.



