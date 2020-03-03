KASPER--Herbert. The Board of Directors, shareholders and staff of 32 East 64th Street, note with great sadness the passing of Herbert Kasper, valuable board member, longtime shareholder and friend to many. Born in New York City on December 12, 1926, Kasper was an American fashion designer who designed elegant clothes for women and worked with many of the great design houses. With impeccable taste and an eye for beauty, Kasper was also a collector of drawings and photographs. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Kasper's family and friends. Rhetta Felton, President of the Board Board of Directors
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2020