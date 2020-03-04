HERBERT KASPER

KASPER--Herbert. Kasper has been a precious friend to all our family, a grandfather figure for our son Gregorio in his NY years. For us it was always a joy to visit him. His sensitivity toward people, his passion for art, his endless curiosity, his wisdom and his humor accompanied us for so many years. We will miss his great sense of friendship; we feel so fortunate to have had such an extraordinary man as friend and will cherish the time we had together both in Italy and in New York. Safe travels old friend, see you down the road. Endless love and gratitude, yours Lorenzo, Veronica and Gregorio Sassoli de Bianchi.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 4, 2020
