KASPER--Herbert. The Trustees, Fellows, and staff of the Morgan Library & Museum mourn the loss of Herbert Kasper, Life Trustee and member of the Director's Roundtable and the Fairfax Murray Society. Kasper's unerring eye brought him great success as a fashion designer and served his passion for collecting. His wide-ranging collection was presented in a 2011 Morgan exhibition "Mannerism and Modernism: The Kasper Collection of Drawings and Photographs." Kasper had an insatiable curiosity, a lively mind, and a droll sense of humor. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and his many friends. Lawrence R. Ricciardi, Pres. Colin B. Bailey, Dir.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 4, 2020