KATZ--Herbert J., Age 95, died peacefully on March 2, 2020 in the comfort of his sons and grandson. Loving son of Matilda and Samuel Katz, brother to Leonard Katz and Phyllis Spielman, adoring husband to the late Joan Schwartz Katz, with whom he shared 65 glorious years, proud father of Steven J. Katz, MD, Bruce Katz, and the late Jeffrey Katz, adored father-in-law of Helene Katz, Stacy Malin, and the late Patti Katz, cherished grandfather to Haley, Zoe, Max, Andrew, and Justin Katz, great-grandfather of Sofia, Kaya, and Jack, and close friend to many. Herbert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Kershaw, as President of his family business, Royal Yarn Dyeing Corporation, alongside his father and brother for 40 years, and as President of Fresh Meadow Country Club from 1975 to 1977. Herbert's wit, sense of humor, and devotion to his family, friends, and to New York City will be sadly missed by all. Graveside services will be held on March 5, 2020 for the family at Maimonides Cemetery, Elmont, NY.



