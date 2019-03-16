Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT LEVY. View Sign

LEVY--Herbert Monte, passed away peacefully on March 15 at age 96. His wife of 63 years, and the love of his life, Marilyn Wohl Levy, predeceased him in 2016. A graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, he was first in his law school class. He loved ideas and the law. His legal career included an active and successful law practice, numerous arguments in the United States Supreme Court, authorship of a prominent treatise on appellate practice called "How to Handle an Appeal" (currently in its fourth edition), and serving as Staff Counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union during the McCarthy era. Ahead of his time, during the 1960s, he authored two book length articles on wrongful convictions and the pursuit of justice after trial. He served as a chair of Congregation B'nai Jeshurun during the 1980s rebuilding of that congregation, which created one of New York's most vibrant religious communities. His intellect and interest in the world remained keen until the end, fitting a life lived so deeply in the mind. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his three children, Harlan (Kelly), Matthew, and Alison (Ken Schlesinger). Proud and loving grandfather of Ely and Philip Levy, Ilyana and Sabrina Schlesinger, Gavin and Caitlin Levy. We are blessed and grateful to have had him for so long. Funeral services will be on Sunday, March 17th at 9:30am at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel (Amsterdam Avenue and 91st Street).



LEVY--Herbert Monte, passed away peacefully on March 15 at age 96. His wife of 63 years, and the love of his life, Marilyn Wohl Levy, predeceased him in 2016. A graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, he was first in his law school class. He loved ideas and the law. His legal career included an active and successful law practice, numerous arguments in the United States Supreme Court, authorship of a prominent treatise on appellate practice called "How to Handle an Appeal" (currently in its fourth edition), and serving as Staff Counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union during the McCarthy era. Ahead of his time, during the 1960s, he authored two book length articles on wrongful convictions and the pursuit of justice after trial. He served as a chair of Congregation B'nai Jeshurun during the 1980s rebuilding of that congregation, which created one of New York's most vibrant religious communities. His intellect and interest in the world remained keen until the end, fitting a life lived so deeply in the mind. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his three children, Harlan (Kelly), Matthew, and Alison (Ken Schlesinger). Proud and loving grandfather of Ely and Philip Levy, Ilyana and Sabrina Schlesinger, Gavin and Caitlin Levy. We are blessed and grateful to have had him for so long. Funeral services will be on Sunday, March 17th at 9:30am at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel (Amsterdam Avenue and 91st Street). Funeral Home Plaza Jewish Community Chapel

630 Amsterdam Avenue

New York , NY 10024

(212) 769-4400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close