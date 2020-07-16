1923 - 2020

Herbert Ment of Hewlett Neck, NY and Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on July 15th, 2020, just shy of his 97th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife, Rho, to whom he was married for 73 years.



Herbert was born on August 25, 1923 in The Bronx, where he grew up playing baseball with his many cousins-one of which he was grateful to reconnect and reminisce with recently. He was a first-generation American, the only son of his dear parents, Dora & Louis who emigrated from Russia in 1913. He studied Civil Engineering at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Later earning graduate certifications in meteorology at both New York University and The University of Chicago.



In 1942, he enlisted in World War II and was immediately called to active duty. He served as an officer in the 1252nd Unit of the Army Air Force. His tour of duty took him to be stationed in Tripoli, Libya and Casablanca, Morocco where he earned the following decorations: American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.



Herb and Rhoda were married in Brooklyn in December 1946, six months after he returned home from service.



An engineer by trade, he was instrumental in erecting some of the most significant landmarks across the country, including two of his notable favorites-the Seagram Building in New York and the Sears Tower in Chicago. He worked in his family business, Ment Bros Iron Works, founded by his father and uncles in 1930. After 46 years, Herb stepped down as President and CEO in 1992.



One of his proudest accomplishments was a personal one: designing and building a glass, aluminum, and steel home on Hewlett Neck Road in Woodmere. The unapologetically modern house with floor-to-ceiling glass and a folded panel roof has stood apart from its neighborhood since it was built in 1960. It took two years to build, primarily because Herb and Rhoda built half of it themselves. It was at Hewlett Neck that Herb and Rhoda raised their sons, Bobby, John, and Randy, all three of whom were conscripted to the home's construction efforts.



Herb was a kind and honorable man, he loved his family dearly and took significant pride in each of their accomplishments. He was an avid botanist, a collector, a lover of Jazz, modernism, the ocean, travel, golf, and the city he called home-New York. He will be dearly remembered by all who knew him.



Predeceased by his parents Louis and Dora Ment; sister Beatrice Goodwin, eldest son Dr. M. Robert Ment; and daughter-in-law Gail Urbas Ment. He is survived by his cherished wife Rhoda Ment, sons John (Beth Schulman) and Randall Ment and his adoring grandchildren Benjamin (Samantha) Ment, Jacob (Eléanore Weill) Schulman-Ment, Zachary (Emily) Ment, Maya Schulman-Ment, Jazmin Ment, & Gabrielle Ment.



Private interment at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, N.Y.



Contributions in Herb's memory may be made to the UJA-Federation of NY.

