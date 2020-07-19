1/
HERBERT MENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MENT--Herbert. August 25, 1923 - July 15, 2020. Herbert Ment of Hewlett Neck, NY and Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, just shy of his 97th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife, Rho, to whom he was married for 73 years. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Dora Ment; sister Beatrice Goodwin, eldest son Dr. M. Robert Ment; and daughter-in-law Gail Urbas Ment. He is survived by his cherished wife Rhoda Ment, sons John (Beth Shulman) and Randall Ment and his adoring grand- children Benjamin (Samantha) Ment, Jacob (Eleonore Weill) Shulman-Ment, Zachary (Emily) Ment, Maya Shulman-Ment, Jazmin Ment, and Gabrielle Ment. Private interment at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Contributions in his memory may be made to the UJA- Federation of New York.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved