MENT--Herbert. August 25, 1923 - July 15, 2020. Herbert Ment of Hewlett Neck, NY and Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, just shy of his 97th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife, Rho, to whom he was married for 73 years. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Dora Ment; sister Beatrice Goodwin, eldest son Dr. M. Robert Ment; and daughter-in-law Gail Urbas Ment. He is survived by his cherished wife Rhoda Ment, sons John (Beth Shulman) and Randall Ment and his adoring grand- children Benjamin (Samantha) Ment, Jacob (Eleonore Weill) Shulman-Ment, Zachary (Emily) Ment, Maya Shulman-Ment, Jazmin Ment, and Gabrielle Ment. Private interment at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Contributions in his memory may be made to the UJA- Federation of New York.





