MESSING--Herbert, (born November 25, 1928, in the Bronx). Longtime New York television and Broadway theatre stagehand, devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at home in Manhattan on April 2, 2019. After serving in the United States Navy and Air Force, Herb joined his older brother, Irving, and their father, Max, backstage in television. All three were Local One union members. Herb worked Ed Sullivan, Jackie Gleason, and Perry Como, among other shows, and left television in the 1960s to spend the rest of his long career on Broadway backstage, where he met his wife, the late actress Marion Haraldson. His venues included the Imperial, Roxy, and Palace Theatres, and he was Master Electrician at the New Apollo before spending the last 30 years of his career (1984-2014) in the same position at The Jacobs (formerly The Royale) Theatre. He will be missed by family and friends alike.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019