HERBERT POPOK
POPOK--Herbert. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the passing of our dear friend and longtime Member, Herb Popok. Herb's dedication to EBC spanned decades. He served as a Member of our Board of Governors and as our Treasurer for over 20 years. An accomplished CPA, he applied his love of numbers to the game of Bridge and we will miss seeing the lively games played in his cabana every summer weekend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Harriet and the entire Popok family. Herb was an irreplaceable Member of Elberon and he is already sorely missed by all of us who were lucky to have known him for so many years. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Dear Ami,
Deepest sympathies on the loss of your Dad.
Your H.S. friend,
Laura K.
