REUBENSTONE--Herbert J. Beloved husband of Gloria for 69 years, passed away at 91 on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He leaves behind his daughter, Amy and Robert, his son, Richard and Robin, six grandchildren: Ali, Steven, Rachel and Justin, Michael and Samantha, Daniel and Ariel, Josh and Lisa, and seven great-grandchildren: Asher, Noah and Audrey, Elle and Cher, and Elana and Jacob. Herb served in the Korean War, began his career as a structural engineer at Tishman Construction before cofounding Windsor Concrete, and finished his career at Sorbara Construction. Services to be held at Temple Emanuel in Great Neck at10:30am on Sunday, February 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation https://alzfdn.org/
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020