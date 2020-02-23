HERBERT REUBENSTONE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT REUBENSTONE.
Service Information
Temple Emanuel of Great Neck
150 Hicks Ln
Great Neck, NY 11024
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Temple Emanuel
Great Neck, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

REUBENSTONE--Herbert J. Beloved husband of Gloria for 69 years, passed away at 91 on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He leaves behind his daughter, Amy and Robert, his son, Richard and Robin, six grandchildren: Ali, Steven, Rachel and Justin, Michael and Samantha, Daniel and Ariel, Josh and Lisa, and seven great-grandchildren: Asher, Noah and Audrey, Elle and Cher, and Elana and Jacob. Herb served in the Korean War, began his career as a structural engineer at Tishman Construction before cofounding Windsor Concrete, and finished his career at Sorbara Construction. Services to be held at Temple Emanuel in Great Neck at10:30am on Sunday, February 23rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation https://alzfdn.org/
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.