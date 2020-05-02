SCHNAPP--Herbert M. The family of the revered Herbert M. Schnapp mourns his passing on April 29, 2020. He rejoins his beloved wife of almost 75 years, Janet Schnapp. Father of Bonnie and Alex Keller, Ilona and Joel Ontell, Halette and David Hammer, grandfather of Laura and Alan Isenberg, Robert Ontell and Carlye Rubin, Amy and Slava Leykind, Michael Ontell, Jamie Hammer and Jordan Hammer, great-grandfather of Jackson, Charlotte, Esme, Eloise, Sonny and Jonah. Papa graced this earth for more than 98 years with his dignity, intelligence, authenticity and steadfast ways. He was a proud American who served his country in World War II and believed in honor and responsibility. It was his hope that this nation would once again recognize these values. May his memory be a blessing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store