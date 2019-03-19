SMITH--Herbert L. III, of Mill Neck, NY on March 15, 2019, age 88. He attended The Greenvale School, St. Mark's School, Lenox School, Graduate of Williams College Class of 1953. Served in the U. S. Army in Germany before heading to Wall St. where he was senior partner of Murphey, Marseilles, Smith and Nammack. In later years he took great joy in following his grandchildren's lives and company. Husband of the late Virginia. Father of Herbert L. IV (Ranna) and Victoria S. Walsh (Nelson). Brother of the late Susan S. Hawkings. Grandfather of Samantha, Morgan, Herb V, Virginia, Christopher, Charlotte and Nelson Jr. Service at Christ Church Oyster Bay, NY, Friday, March 22, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Glen Cove Boys and Girls Club or North Shore Land Alliance. dodgethomas.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2019