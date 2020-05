Or Copy this URL to Share

SMOKLER--Dr. Herbert J., age 85, of Plainfield, CT, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 from declining health. James R. Ruddock, his devoted partner of many years, predeceased him. Herb's brothers, Michael G. Smokler and Stanley B. Smokler survive him. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for the fall.





