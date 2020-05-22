THOMAS--Herbert E., M.D. On May 15, 2020, Herbert Edwin Thomas died peacefully at age 91 in Ithaca, NY, from complications of Parkinson's disease and diabetes. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he practiced medicine for nearly 50 years in Pittsburgh and New York City. Born in Quebec City in 1928, Herb was a graduate of the Royal Canadian Naval College, McGill University, and Queen's University School of Medicine. He did his residency in psychiatry at The University of Michigan Medical Center. A founding member and past President of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, he served as Editor of AAPL's quarterly bulletin for 10 years. He was a member of the Board of Fellows of the National Center for Juvenile Justice. During 30 years of consulting at a maximum security prison, he developed a theory of human behavior based on an insight that interpersonal rejection is a powerful negative force that can cause profound emotional and physical pain and be a precursor to violence. His book The Shame Response to Rejection was the premise for the documentary film Reject. Throughout a life of service, he was a genuine humanitarian who saw the essential good and shared dignity in every human being. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 69 years, and four children, Joanne Thomas Asbill (Henry) of Washington, D.C., Herbert Charles Thomas (Brooke) of Baltimore, Maryland, Heather Thomas Stevens (John) of Ithaca, New York, and Ruth Thomas Suh (Chan) of New York City, as well as fifteen grandchildren. Burial will take place in Quebec City at a date to be determined. Contributions may be made to Alternatives to Violence/NewYork, PO Box 6851, Ithaca, NY 14851 www.avpny.org/
Published in New York Times on May 22, 2020.