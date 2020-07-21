1917 - 2020

Herbert W. Slote, of Springfield, New Jersey, died on July 16, 2020 in the home of his grandson, Dr. Scott Halpern, in Merion, Pennsylvania. He was 102.



Born October 14, 1917, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Samuel and Pauline (neé Hurwitz) Slote, his father, a physician, was from Warsaw. Herb attended Erasmus Hall High and the University of Maryland. A combat veteran of WW2, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific as a Lieutenant on the destroyer USS Waldron (DD699), which supported combat missions in the South China Sea and the final strikes on the Japanese home islands. He remained aboard the Waldron when she entered Tokyo Bay on September 10, 1945.



After the war, he earned a degree in Geology from City College and started a career in construction with the firm of Shepard-Pollack. Later he became a construction engineer for Consolidated Cigar, a subsidiary of Gulf & Western.



His first marriage, to Claire Trieb of Brooklyn (mother of his three children) ended with her death in 1961. At the time, the family lived in Sutton Manor, New Rochelle, NY. His second marriage, in 1969, to Gloria Silver of NYC, ended in divorce.



His third marriage, in 1977, to Sylvia Halpern, science educator, brought Herb to Springfield, New Jersey where he lived for 34 years. Here, he entered community service, working for the Springfield Democratic Club and other local organizations: Olmsted Park Conservancy; Millburn-Springfield Kiwanis Club; Master Gardeners; Springfield Public Library; Historic Tree Preservation Committee; Springfield Historical Society; and Cannonball House Preservation Society. Herb and Sylvia were members of the New York Academy of Sciences in NYC. Herb served as president of the Academy's Lyceum Club.



After Sylvia's death in 2011, Herb met Helen Heumann, a retired health professional. Their companionship lasted until Helen's death in 2017. Herb then moved into Green Hill, an assisted living residence, in West Orange. More recently, he relocated to Merion, Pennsylvania where he was lovingly welcomed into the home of his grandson, Dr. Halpern, his wife Dr. Analisa Halpern, and their two daughters, Zoe and Cassidy.



A voracious reader of history, science, and literature to his last days, Herb was fiercely skeptical, independent, and civic-minded.



He is survived by his three children, Jessica and her husband Martin, William, and Peter and his wife Stacy; his grandson Baylen and his partner Alice and their daughter Rosa; his grandson Lucas; his grandchildren from his marriage to Sylvia Halpern Slote: Scott Halpern; Allison Halpern Blatt and her husband Jacob Blatt and their children Riley, Brendan, and Ryan; and Joshua Halpern and his children Robert and Megaera; his nephew John Goldsmith; his niece Amy Snow, and her daughter Rebecca Pois Libsack; and the children of his last partner, Helen: Naomi, Daniel, and Sherry.



Herb was a regular visitor to the Sandy Hook National Park and its beautiful shoreline. Donations in his name can be made to Sandy Hook Foundation, which runs conservation and educational programs.



Sandy Hook Foundation

84 Mercer Road

Fort Hancock, NJ 07732

