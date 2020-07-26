HERBERT WEBER

WEBER--Herbert Neil, MD. 88, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. Born January 26, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Weber was the son of the late Abraham Weber and Goldie (Leder) Weber. Herb was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School, New York City. Three years later, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Alfred University. Herb then graduated from Boston University School of Medicine in 1956. In 1958, following a year of surgical Residency, he served in the United States Navy for two years, serving on the USS Pocono in Beirut, Lebanon and then as a general surgeon in Newport, RI Naval Hospital. Herb then trained in Urology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York City, where he spent the remainder of his professional life until retirement at the level of Associate Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine where he honed his skills as a Urologic Surgeon being respected by his peers and appreciated by his patients. He then retired to Boca Raton, FL. Herb was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to sail, play golf, and was an avid reader. Herb is survived by his wife: Donna (Leecy) Weber; his daughter: Jennifer Weber and Eric Baum; his sons: Jonathan Weber and Mark Weber; his granddaughter: Tula deBaer; and his sister: Marilyn Freedman and husband, Allen. Services will be private. The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamily FuneralHome.com
