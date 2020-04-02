1937 - 2020

Herbert William Fischman of Mamaroneck, NY passed away April 1, 2020 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital from a rare complication following hip replacement surgery.



Born in Bloomfield, NJ on April 28, 1937 to Ned and Gertrude Fischman, he is survived by his beloved wife Jennifer (MacKinnon), daughters Lauren and Sophie, brother Michael, nephews Brian, Jeremy, James and Scott, Tucker, and family in Australia.



Herb was a Manhattan-based attorney and graduate of Rutgers University and the University of Virginia School of Law. He was a hobbyist, history buff and chess aficionado. He was always seeking to explore new cuisines and learn phrases from every language he could. Above all, he was a dear friend and adoring family man.



At 6'5", Herb had a sense of humor and personality to match. He turned strangers into friends wherever he went and could always capture a room with his incredible stories and punch lines. He loved the Baltimore Orioles, classical music, theatre, UVA Basketball and his cherished 1953 Citroen.



His zest for life and compassion will be missed by so many all over the world. A memorial will be planned for a later date.