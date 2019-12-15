WINER--Herbert Isaac. (Born New York, September 19, 1921; died New Haven, December 11, 2019). Son of Herman Leo Winer and Hajnalka Langer Winer. Widower of Harriet Herzog Winer. Survived by Lise, Daniel and Laura Winer, Joshua Vazquez-Winer, Jasmine Vazquez. Husband of Hannah Bress Breitman Winer. Step- father of David Breitman (Kathryn Stuart). Yale University Class of '42, fellow of Berkeley College; Served in the United States Army during World War II. Taught at Yale Forestry School until moving to Montreal in 1964. Moved to Dayton, OH in 1979, retired to New Haven. Lifelong member of the Jewish Reconstructionist movement. Contributions to Reconstructionist Foundation, Great Mountain Forest (Falls Village, CT), or to a .
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019