MARGULES--Herman. "Hank" passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, in Wellington, FL two days before his 70th wedding anniversary. He was surrounded by his entire family. Born in Jersey City and raised by his cherished mother in a single-parent home, Mr. Margules served with distinction in the United States Army. Landing in Normandy shortly after D-Day, he was the first G.I. to cross into Luxemburg during the Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Margules held a B.A. and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University. He had a long career as a financial officer in public and private companies. He was also a highly successful real estate developer founding Margules Properties, which operates throughout New York City, New Jersey and Florida. Known for wise counsel, warm humor and philanthropy, Mr. Margules was active in many charities including JNF, AIPAC and Hadassah. Mr. Margules was buried with military honors in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth; his children Susan (John), David (Michelle) and Eric; and nine grandchildren, Logan and David Steinhardt; Andrew (Natalie), Elliot, Samuel and William Margules; and Teddy, Katie and Chloe Margules. His memory is indeed a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020