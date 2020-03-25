SCHWARTZMAN--Herman. April 11, 1925-March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn (died 2008), father of Amy (Peter Brightbill) and Allan, and grandfather of Dora. Son of Jack and Mary Schwartzman, brother of Borah and Sol, Herman was the last of his generation. A spirited man, happily conversant with all, Herman was an attorney, innovative in the fields of tax and entertainment. He was born in Brooklyn, New York of immigrant parents from Moldova (then part of Romania), growing up in Elizabeth, New Jersey and Brooklyn, graduating from Boys High, City University of New York, Baruch College and Brooklyn Law School. He served in the Army in World War II, on the frontline of battle, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Herman and Marilyn traveled the world, were devoted attendees of opera, theater and films and patrons of the visual arts. They were deeply devoted to family, friends and community. Herman lived a rich and fulfilled life and continued to work full time until just a few years ago. He served on the boards of directors of numerous charitable organizations, including Kingsbrook Medical Center and the New Museum of Contemporary Art. For many years, he served as general counsel to American ORT. Herman was a dedicated member of Central Synagogue. He is survived by his children and granddaughter, and dozens of nephews and nieces. For those so inspired, please make donations to NY Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center or to a charity that has meaning to you.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 25, 2020