SEIDEL--Herman. Passed away April 11, 2020 at age 97. Known as "Zidy," he was born in Uzhorod, Czecholslovakia. He left home in 1939 and spent the war years in Budapest. When the Germans invaded Hungary in 1944, Zidy worked with a Zionist group in the Glass House, forging Swiss ID documents to give to Jews needing new identities to escape deportation. He was captured and tortured, but ultimately saved by Zionist friends. In 1946, Zidy sailed to Israel, met and married Hilde, and became a father. The family moved to Brooklyn, NY in 1957. Zidy settled in Westwood, NJ in 2007, after his wife died. He is survived by his daughter Carmela, her husband Gerard and grandsons Adam and Aaron, all proud of his legacy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store