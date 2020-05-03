HERMAN SEIDEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HERMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIDEL--Herman. Passed away April 11, 2020 at age 97. Known as "Zidy," he was born in Uzhorod, Czecholslovakia. He left home in 1939 and spent the war years in Budapest. When the Germans invaded Hungary in 1944, Zidy worked with a Zionist group in the Glass House, forging Swiss ID documents to give to Jews needing new identities to escape deportation. He was captured and tortured, but ultimately saved by Zionist friends. In 1946, Zidy sailed to Israel, met and married Hilde, and became a father. The family moved to Brooklyn, NY in 1957. Zidy settled in Westwood, NJ in 2007, after his wife died. He is survived by his daughter Carmela, her husband Gerard and grandsons Adam and Aaron, all proud of his legacy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved