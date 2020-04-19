STEINBERG--Herman, age 99, on April 17, 2020, in New York City. Born in New York City, he was raised in Brooklyn, an ardent Dodgers fan. After graduating from Columbia College and Albany Medical College, he served in the United States Army. A gastroenterologist known for his strength as a diagnostician, he was affiliated with Bellevue hospital and then New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, and was a Professor Emeritus at Weill Cornell Medicine where he was loved, admired, and respected by his patients, students, and colleagues alike. A devoted husband to Ethel, who predeceased him, he was a loving and protective father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and a source of wisdom and comfort to his extended family. He passed his passions for reading, medicine, and baseball to his descendants. He is survived by daughters Susan, Judith (Howard), Leslie, and Joan, grandchildren Aaron (Jillanne), Anne, David (Whitney), Paul (Naeha), Rachel (Christopher), and Nathan, and great-grandchildren Thomas, Leena, Elizabeth, Kiaan, Nora, Niko, and Iyla. He will be remembered for his love of family, empathy, intellectual integrity, and professional excellence. Gifts in his memory may be made to Columbia College in New York City or to the Simon Wiesenthal Center. For more info: www.starofdavidchapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020