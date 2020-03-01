CHIVIAN-COBB--Hermine. Her many friends at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers deeply mourn the passing of our esteemed and dearly loved colleague Hermine Chivian-Cobb. Hermine was a brilliant and highly regarded professional both as an art historian and a fine arts appraiser. Educated at Smith College, the Ecole du Louvre, and the Institute of Fine Arts of New York University, her broad knowledge of European art ranged from the 17th to the 20th century, including Russian painting and theater design. Her distinguished career included work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wildenstein Gallery, her own gallery and appraisal company, and for the past several years at Doyle, where she was cherished as the rare person that she was. Hermine personified the highest standards of our profession. It was an honor to have had her as our colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter, Dariel Cobb and son in law Nicholas Stoutt; her brother, Dr. Eric Chivian and his wife Constance Jacobson; and her sister Linda Levitz and her husband Howard Levitz. The Officers and Staff of Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers



