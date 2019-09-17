KATZ--Hermine. Ebullient lifelong New Yorker, adoring mother of Amy and grandmother of Sara, she was reunited with late husband, Danny, on Sunday at age 90. A social worker educated at CCNY where she met Danny, she doted on the needs of others throughout her life--her beloved friends at the Cross Island YMCA, Briarwood Jewish Center, and extended family--especially son-in-law Irving Scher. Born in Brooklyn, she loved the Yankees, historical novels, "Hamilton," Paul McCartney, the bagels and lox from Barney Greengrass, and Mickey Mouse, also born in 1928. She lived fiercely, effusively, and independently. Shiva will be held at the home of Amy, Irv and Sara on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-9pm. No flowers. Donations to Planned Parenthood welcomed per her request.



