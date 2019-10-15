MILLER--Hermine (Mimi), 97, passed away on October 6, 2019 in White Plains, NY. She was born in Sofia, Bulgaria and came to the United States after fleeing that country with her parents, Adolph and Rosa Maritz Weinstein and brother, Eduardo, on the last ship allowed passage to the U.S. She was married to Harold A. Miller, PhD, for 61 years; he died in 2008. Mimi was intellectually curious, well read, and enjoyed travel. Her philanthropic donations to Hadassah, NYU hospital, and Weitzmann were noted. She will be missed by those who loved and cared for her.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 15, 2019