ERVILLE--Herta, long-time NYC resident, died peacefully in her sleep on August 3rd, 2019, age 95. Born in Vienna, Austria, she and her younger sister fled the Nazis as teens. Herta went on to get a BA from Bradley University (1944) and a Master's from University of Wisconsin ('45). With her husband the late Rene Erville, she raised and is survived by her three children, Pierre, Philippe and Daniele. Herta will be sorely missed, particularly by them and her two grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 8, 2019