FLACK--Hertha Emma (Eisenmenger), died on March 23, 2019, at her home in Tryon, NC. "Tah" was 102 years old. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in Mt. Vernon, NY, Mrs. Flack lived in Westford, Mass., San Juan, PR, New York, NY, and other cities before making Tryon, NC, her home in 1955. Always proud of her Austrian heritage, she was a worldwide traveler, avid hiker, and arts enthusiast. She will be remembered as a woman of strong conviction. With degrees from Swarthmore and Yale, Mrs. Flack married James Flack, a textile executive with whom she had four children. After his death in 1989, Mrs. Flack married Dr. Wray Monroe, a dentist who died in 2001. Mrs. Flack is survived by her four children, James Flack II (California), Sonya "Karen" Bonnell (New Jersey), Robert Flack (Massachusetts), and Suzanne "Tita" Young (Colorado); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great- grandchildren.



