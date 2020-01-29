DIAMOND--Hester. (1928-2020), a vibrant presence and longtime supporter of the departments of European Paintings, European Sculpture and Decorative Arts, Paintings Conservation, and Objects Conservation at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, passed away January 23. Once Hester became interested in something, she insisted on being an active player. She founded the Medici Archive Project, as well as Vistas (Virtual Images of Sculpture in Time and Space). There was not a curator or conservator of European painting and sculpture in the US or abroad who did not consider Hester one of their favorite people. Her buoyant personality and insatiable curiosity were irrepressible. We mourn her loss. Keith Christiansen, European Paintings; Michael Gallagher, Paintings Conservation; Sarah Lawrence, European Sculpture and Decorative Arts; Lisa Pilosi, Objects Conservation



