DIAMOND--Hester. Hunter College mourns the loss of our beloved alumna Hester Diamond '49. Hester's love of the arts began during her years at Hunter College High School, which she attended before moving on to Hunter College. Throughout her life, her support of the arts - through scholarship, philanthropy, and collecting - created a legacy for generations to come. She truly embodied Hunter's motto, mihi cura futuri: the care of the future is mine. We send our deepest condolences to David Wilson, and to Hester's children and grandchildren. Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College; Joachim Pissarro, Bershad Professor, Hunter College Galleries
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 1, 2020