HILARY TISCH

TISCH--Hilary Anne. The Board of Trustees and the entire Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) community extend our deepest sympathy on the passing of Hilary Anne Tisch, beloved daughter of our dear friend and benefactor Steve Tisch. We extend our sincere condolences to Steve, Hilary's mother, Patricia, her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch, and to the entire Tisch family. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)





