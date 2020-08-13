HILARY TISCH

TISCH--Hilary Anne, 36. Our kind, caring and beautiful daughter and sister passed away on August 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We are utterly heartbroken and love and miss her dearly. Hilary's passion for antique jewelry inspired her to become a jewelry designer and gemologist. She was a Founding Partner of Doen and shopdoen.com
and volunteered with Operation Smile, which provides free surgeries to those with cleft lips and cleft palates. As a final act of her generous spirit, Hilary chose to donate her organs to save and improve the lives of others. Donations in Hilary's memory can be made to Operation Smile. There will be a private family service. Steve Tisch, Patsy Tisch, William and Grace Tisch, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch