Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDA GORE. View Sign

GORE--Hilda. Age 75, died on February 3rd in her home in Manhattan. She was preceded in death by her husband, the economist and writer, Leo Cawley. She is survived by her brother, Nelson Gore, her dearest friend, Venduan Fong, niece and nephew, Odile and Matthew Cawley, sisters and brother-in-law, Amy Woods, Christine Marshall, John Cawley and her close friends, Mary Jo Francis and Diane Cleare. Hilda is remembered as an extraordinarily committed teacher, a champion of the disenfranchised, and a joyous student and exuberant instructor of dance. Hilda taught English for twenty-five years at Samuel Gompers High School in the South Bronx. Ms. Gore tasked some of her students, future members of the seminal hip-hop groups, The Funky 4 + 1, and the Sugar Hill Gang, to complete their assignments by handing in written copies of their rhymes. Hilda became director of admissions at Gompers before accepting a position with the New York City Board of Education as Director of Outreach for the Dropout Prevention Program. She served as Project Director for PATS, Project Achievement Transition Services. She was instrumental in establishing school-based clinics in New York City high schools and advocated for sex equality in education, persuading girls to enter male-dominated trades. Hilda fought for fair housing, working with the Met Council on Housing and Tenants PAC to prevent unjust evictions. Special thanks must be given to her extraordinary caregivers and the staff of Calvary Hospice. Donations in her name may be made to Tenants PAC.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Riverside Memorial Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close