LEVY--Hilda Jonas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd, at the age of 102. Hilda was born on March 26, 1916, in New York City, daughter of Max and Ella Jonas, sister of Arvey and Marjorie. She was a smart, dignified, and fiercely independent woman, who modeled integrity and strength for her family, friends, co-workers, and the medical caregivers who supported her in the final years of her life. Hilda was charismatic, had a playful sense of humor, and lived life fully. In her early years she traveled the world widely. Family was always most important to her and she was deeply loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her three children, David, Elena, and Lester Levy; and their families, Zari Weiss; Daniel, Rick, and Sarah Leonard; Simon and Jane Levy; and Mary Tilbury. Hilda was married to Harry Levy for 46 years; Harry passed away in 2006. Donations in Hilda's memory can be made to .



