MATLOFF--Hildegarde. Beloved matriarch of her extended family. A woman of immense intellect and heart. She loved her steak bloody, her books long, her swimming pools Olympic and her family without measure. God forbid you ever faced her at Scrabble. Born in New Haven, she attended Radcliffe College and earned a Master's of Social Work at Columbia University, where she met her adored husband, Lawrence Matloff. A tireless advocate for children and education, she worked for Head Start and the Great Neck school system. Survived by daughters Judith Matloff (John) and Susan Matloff-Nieves (Saul), grandsons Anton van Schaik and Lawrence Nieves, and brother Daniel Ruchkin. In lieu of flowers, donate to advocatesforchildren.org.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 23, 2019