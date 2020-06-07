HILLARD GORDON
GORDON--Hillard, 94, New Providence, NJ, formerly of Newburgh, NY died on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Florence Brenner Gordon, he is survived by sons Mark, Matthew and Seth, five grandchildren and three great-grand- children. Born in Brooklyn, he served in the infantry in France during WWII earning the Purple Heart. Reporting for the Military Government paper in post-war Germany led to a distinguished journalism career. A reporter for Gannett papers in Elmira and Rochester, he rose to become the long-standing Managing Editor of the Newburgh Evening News. He will be remembered as a kind man who always related engaging stories.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
